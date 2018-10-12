Norman Fest returns with crowd favorites, new twists

The Randy Clay Band will perform at 1 p.m., followed by Wayward Reasons at 4 p.m. and the Sand Band at 7 p.m. The Randy Clay Band will perform at 1 p.m., followed by Wayward Reasons at 4 p.m. and the Sand Band at 7 p.m. The North Carolina Zoo will bring back reptiles and amphibians for this year’s Norman Fest on Saturday, Oct. 13. The North Carolina Zoo will bring back reptiles and amphibians for this year’s Norman Fest on Saturday, Oct. 13.

NORMAN — A big event will come to a small town this Saturday — the ninth annual Norman Fest, which brings thousands to the town of hundreds each year for a day of live music, food and community.

Mayor Kenneth Broadway, always wary of weather after heavy rain in 2015 and 2016 hurt festival attendance, is confident this year will be bright and sunny like last year.

“I’m hoping everybody’s brother and sisters comes out,” Broadway said Wednesday. “It ought to be a beautiful day for a festival.”

The Weather Channel forecasts mostly sunny skies with a high of 73 degrees and a zero percent chance of precipitation.

The event is free to the public — “except for what you buy,” Broadway said — and will begin at noon Saturday, Oct. 13. It will feature 65 vendors of crafts and novelty items, an increase from previous years.

Starting at 1 p.m. will be a performance by the Randy Clay Band, followed by Wayward Reasons at 4 p.m. and the Sand Band at 7 p.m.

The North Carolina Zoo will bring a collection of reptiles and amphibians native to the Sandhills to play in a pool, including snakes and an endangered species of frog, according to Kathy Osborne, coordinator of the Kid Zone for the zoo.

Crowd favorites such as the helicopter rides and the Glow-N-The-Dark Fun Run will return. Proceeds from the Fun Run will benefit 8-year-old Eli Callicut, from just outside Norman, who has leukemia.

The classic car display this year will be joined by the antique tractors that turned out for the Chick-n Pick-in Bluegrass/Country Jamboree in the spring.

The festival even will boast professional wrestling.

“There’s something for the whole family,” Broadway said.

The Randy Clay Band will perform at 1 p.m., followed by Wayward Reasons at 4 p.m. and the Sand Band at 7 p.m. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_nf17_bandguitarist.jpg The Randy Clay Band will perform at 1 p.m., followed by Wayward Reasons at 4 p.m. and the Sand Band at 7 p.m. File photo | Daily Journal File photo | Daily Journal The North Carolina Zoo will bring back reptiles and amphibians for this year’s Norman Fest on Saturday, Oct. 13. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_nf17_snake.jpg The North Carolina Zoo will bring back reptiles and amphibians for this year’s Norman Fest on Saturday, Oct. 13. File photo | Daily Journal File photo | Daily Journal

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]