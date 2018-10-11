ROBERT J. SHORT

ROCKINGHAM — Robert J. “Shorty” Short, 78, of County Home Road, Rockingham, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at Hospice Haven.

He was born July 15, 1940, in Clintwood, Virginia, the son of James and Stella Holt Short.

Mr. Short was the former owner of Shorty’s Septic Tank Service, now owned and operated by his daughter, and was a member of Crystal Springs Chapel, Fayetteville.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at the Harrington Funeral Home Chapel.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Robert “Rob” Short Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Vivian “Sue” Short of the home; daughters Jennifer Shingleton (James) of Rockingham and Melissa Rice of Omaha, Nebraska; brother Johnny Short of Virginia; grandchildren Jonathan Vilela, Kaylee Rice and Kaden Rice, all of Omaha; and a soon-to-be great-grandson, “Jett Alexander.”

Memorials may be made to Hospice Haven, 1119 U.S. N., Rockingham, NC 28379.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Short family.