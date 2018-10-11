The Civic Calendar features meeting times for local organizations and is published each weekend, if space is available. To make changes, contact Christine Carroll at 910-817-2673, or email [email protected]

Business

ELLERBE DOWNTOWN MERCHANTS ASSOCIATION: 6 p.m. last Wednesday monthly, Ellerbe Springs Inn, 2537 N. U.S. 220, Ellerbe. Merchants, downtown property owners, residents interested in the progress of Ellerbe encouraged to attend.Mark Buckeridge, 910-652-5600.

HAMLET BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION: fourth Tuesday, Hamlet Historic Depot, Main Street, Hamlet.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: Chapter 1895 welcomes all federal/postal employees, retirees and spouses/surviving spouses to meetings each second Monday of the month. George or Julina LeVander, 910-895-9657; Sheila Lang, 910-448-0704; Vilma Geisert, 910-215-5898.

ROCKINGHAM ROTARY CLUB: noon Mondays, third floor, FirstHealth-Richmond, South Long Drive, Rockingham.

Civic

ASHLEY CHAPEL COMMUNITY CENTER: 7 p.m. first Tuesday, community center, 297 Mizpah Road, Rockingham.

RICHMOND COUNTY CRIMESTOPPERS: 1 p.m. second Tuesday. Jeff Avant, 910-995-5674.

ROCKINGHAM HOUSING AUTHORITY: 4:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Rockingham City Hall, 514 Rockingham Road, Rockingham.

ROCKINGHAM CIVITANS CLUB: 7 p.m. second, fourth Thursdays, FirstHealth-Richmond, South Long Drive, Rockingham.

Education/enrichment

ART CLASS: Canvas paintings, 1:15 p.m. Mondays, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet. Cost $1 per class.

HAMLET HISTORIC DEPOT BOARD: 5:30 p.m. first Tuesday, Hamlet Depot, Main Street, Hamlet.

J.W. MASK JR. ALUMNI CHAPTER: 6 p.m. fourth Monday, church hall, All Saints Episcopal Church, 217 Henderson St., Hamlet. Alumni from CHHS-MAHS are welcome.

Family

FOSTER PARENT SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30-7 p.m. second Thursday, Richmond County Department of Social Services, 125 Caroline St., Rockingham. Free refreshments, resources. Suzanne Maness, 910-627-1769, toll free 877- 211-5995; [email protected]gmail.com.

PARENT SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30-7 p.m., Department of Social Services, 125 Caroline St., Rockingham. Free refreshments, resources. Sponsored every second Thursday by Family Connections. 910-627-1769, 877-211-5995; email [email protected]

STORY TIME AT HAMLET PUBLIC LIBRARY: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, 302 Main St., Hamlet. (Use Rice Street entrance)

Fraternal/sororal

DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION: Gen. Henry William Harrington Chapter, 12:30 p.m. first Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Washington St., Rockingham, 910-652-5770.

DAY SPRINGS MASONS LODGE 44, 7 p.m., first and third Tuesdays (except August), Stewart Street, Rockingham. Ras Rush, 910-206-0252.

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB: 7 p.m. second Monday, East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham.

ELLERBE LIONS CLUB: 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays, Ellerbe Lions Club Park, Church Street Extension, Ellerbe.

HAMLET LIONS CLUB: 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays, Lions building, junction of U.S. 74 and N.C. 38, Hamlet.

HAMLET MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F.&A.M,: 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays, Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

HAMLET REVIEW MASONIC LODGE 105, P.H.A.: 7:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, 510 Pine St., Hamlet.

ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR ELITE CHAPTER 587: 6 p.m. second Monday, 194 N. Bridges St., Hamlet.

ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR PALESTINE CHAPTER 79: 6 p.m. third Thursday, lodge hall, Pine Street, Hamlet.

POPLAR HILL LODGE NO. 331: 7 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, 106 Stokes Road, Rockingham.

RICHMOND COUNTY WOMEN’S CLUB: 6 p.m. fourth Tuesday, cafeteria, FirstHealth-Richmond, South Long Drive, Rockingham.

ROCKINGHAM LIONS CLUB: 7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Lions Clubhouse, U.S. 220 North, Rockingham.

ROCKINGHAM MASONIC LODGE 495 A.F.&A.M.: 7:30 p.m. first and third Mondays, Rockingham Masonic Lodge, Fayetteville Road, Rockingham.

ROCKINGHAM MOOSE LODGE 1838: 2 p.m. first Sunday, lodge on Crow Run, across from Perdue.

ROCKINGHAM WOMEN’S CIVIC CLUB: 6 p.m. first Thursday, law office of Pittman and Davis, downtown Rockingham.

SANDHILLS SHRINE CLUB: 6:30 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Hamlet Masonic Lodge.

SQUARE DEAL MASONS LODGE 801/29th Masonic District: 7 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, 294 N. Bridges St., Hamlet.

WOODMEN OF THE WORLD: 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday, various sites.

WOMEN’S CLUB OF HAMLET: 7 p.m. second Monday (September through May), Hamlet Woman’s Clubhouse, Oak Street, Hamlet.

Health/support

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 p.m. first Tuesday. All caregivers are welcome to attend.910-582-0021.

AUTISM SOCIETY OF NORTH CAROLINA/Richmond County chapter: 5:30-6-:30 p.m. second Thursday (excluding July), Sandhills Children’s Center, 108 Crow Run, Rockingham.

CARING FOR THE CAREGIVER: third Thursday. Contact the Hamlet Senior Center to join.

CONNECTIONS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1:30 p.m. second Thursday, Bynum Building, First United Methodist Church, 400 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Contact Suzanne Maness, 910-627-1769; call tollfree, 877-211-5995; or email [email protected]

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. first Wednesday, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet.

PARENT SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30-7 p.m. second Tuesday, Department of Social Services, 125 Caroline St., Rockingham. Sponsored by Family Connections. 910-627-1769, 877-211-5995 or [email protected]

SEXUAL ASSAULT SUPPORT GROUP: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Call New Horizons, 910-997-4840.

SURVIVORS STANDING STRONG, a support group for survivors of sexual assault and childhood abuse: Christina Robinson, 910-206-2590 or [email protected]

WOMEN UNIQUE IN SPIRITUAL HARMONY, women’s support group: 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Haven of Truth Deliverance Church, U.S. 1 North and Patterson Road. 910-895-7050 or 910-997-3595.

Legal

APPOINTMENTS FOR LEGAL ASSISTANCE: Every first Wednesday, a paralegal with Legal Aid of North Carolina will meet by appointment with interested residents at the Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet, to provide assistance in non-criminal matters (family law, public assistance, housing, consumer protection). Free to low-income adults 60 and older. 910-582-7985.

Political

DEMOCRATIC WOMEN OF RICHMOND COUNTY: 6 p.m. fourth Monday, jury-selection room, Richmond County Judicial Center, downtown Rockingham. Mary Swann, 910-582-4429.

RICHMOND COUNTY DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: 6 p.m. fourth Monday, third floor, County Courthouse, downtown Rockingham. Marvena Rush-Wall, 910-461-1499.

Seniors

HARDEE GIRLS’ BOOK CLUB: 10 a.m. second Monday, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet.

HISTORY CLASS: “U.S. History with Glenda Speight,” 10 a.m. fourth Wednesday, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet.

MATTER OF BALANCE EXERCISE CLASS: 9:15 a.m. Thursdays, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet. Free.

SENIOR GAMES OF RICHMOND COUNTY STEERING COMMITTEE: 2 p.m. second Tuesday, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet.

TAI CHI WITH TERRY: 9:45 a.m. Thursdays, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet. Free.

Special interest

RICHMOND COUNTY AMATEUR RADIO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturday, Leath Memorial Library, downtown Rockingham.

RICHMOND COUNTY BEEKEEPERS ASSOCIATION: 7 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Richmond County Cooperative Extension, Carolina Street. 910-652-4363.

RICHMOND COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY: 7 p.m. third Monday, Rockingham City Hall, 514 Rockingham Road, unless otherwise announced. 910-895-9057.

Substance abuse

11TH STEP MEETING AA: 11 a.m. Sundays, Town Park Apartments, behind Lowe’s home-improvement store. Open discussion.

AL-ANON: 8-9 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church, Fayetteville Road, Rockingham.

AL-ALON FAMILY GROUP, support for friends, families of alcoholics: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Samaritan Colony Chapel, U.S. 220 North.

BEGINNERS’ MEETING AA: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Lions Club, Alcan Road off U.S. 220 North, Rockingham.

EAST ROCKINGHAM GROUP: 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, day room of Town Park Apartments, off Biltmore Drive. Open discussion.

HAMLET AA GROUP: 8 p.m. Thursdays, fellowship hall of All Saints Episcopal Church, 21 Henderson St., Hamlet. Open-speaker meeting.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS/Green Light group: 8 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays, Parish House, Church of the Messiah, 202 N. Lawrence St., Rockingham.

SAMARITAN COLONY AA: 7 p.m. Sundays; 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. Tuesdays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Samaritan Chapel, 136 Samaritan Drive, U.S. 220 North, Rockingham.

STANDARDBEARERS.COM, Christian men’s fellowship: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Comfort Suites, Rockingham. D.M. Mason, 910-331-6856; Michael Swinney, 910-895-2747.

Veterans

AMERICAN LEGION POST 147: 7:30 p.m., first Friday, post home off Ledbetter Lake Road, Rockingham. Robert Steele, 910-557-5635.

AMERICAN LEGION AND AUXILIARY POST 49: 6:30 p.m. third Tuesday, post home on Boyd Lake Road, Hamlet.

AMVETS POST 316: 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday, East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham. Lacy Shepard, 910-895-3056.

AMVETS LADIES AUXILIARY 316: 5:30 p.m., last Tuesday, East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham. Mary O’Neal, 910-894-3745.

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 59, DAV AUXILIARY: 6 p.m. second Tuesday (except August), chapter home, N.C. 177 South, Hamlet.

MARINE CORPS LEAGUE DETACHMENT 1252: 6 p.m. second Monday, Dobbins Insurance, 315 S. Long Drive, Rockingham. Wayne McIntyre, 910-652-5591.

MILITARY ORDER OF THE PURPLE HEART CHAPTER 647: 6:30 p.m. third Monday, Disabled American Veterans chapter home, N.C. 177 South, Hamlet.

ROCKINGHAM VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS POST 4203: 7 p.m. second Thursday, post home, 4203 River Road, Rockingham.

VETERANS CLUB: noon, second Wednesday, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet.

VIETNAM VETERANS OF AMERICA: 7 p.m. first Monday, Rockingham VFW Post 4203, Old River Road and Caroline Street.

VFW POST 4203: 6 p.m. second Thursday.

Youth

GIRLS CAN!: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, large classroom, Richmond County Health Department, Caroline Street, Rockingham.

RICHMOND COUNTY NAACP YOUTH COUNCIL: 7 p.m. fourth Tuesday, NAACP office, East Hamlet Avenue, Hamlet.