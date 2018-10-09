Woman convicted of abuse after drugging infant

Childers Childers Watkins Watkins Rishel Rishel Tunstall Tunstall

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Superior Court handed down the following notable rulings at the end of its most recent session:

Tiffany Leigh Childers

Childers was convicted of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. She has been sentenced to 23 to 40 months in prison with 24 months of supervised probation.

Childers was arrested July 17 when the Richmond County Department of Social Services reported to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office that she had given an infant younger than 1 month old a prescription medication that caused the child to become unconscious and ill.

She was held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

A judge dismissed another count of felony child abuse and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

Monterica Latrel Peterkin

Petterkin was released with credit for time served after a judge reduced numerous charges to obstruction of justice.

She had been charged with two felony counts each of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one felony count each of assault and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and a misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer.

She was placed under a $1 million bond for the charges. It is unclear how long she remained in custody.

Thomas Lee Tunstall

Tunstall was convicted on four felony counts of selling a Schedule II controlled substance, all of which were consolidated into a charge of attempted trafficking in opium or heroin.

He was sentenced to 20 to 33 months in prison with 36 months of supervised probation. Tunstall had been held on a $500,000 bond.

A judge dismissed numerous other charges: six felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; five felony counts of delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; three felony counts of trafficking in opium or heroin; and one felony count of maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance.

Alan Cody Rishel

Rishel was convicted of two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture a precursor to methamphetamine.

He is sentenced to 15 to 27 months in prison. Rishel was under a $50,000 bond.

Rishel is facing 13 felony counts of conspiracy in connection to a large-scale plot to break into more than 15 vehicles in Sunny Acres — break-ins that took place in a single night in August.

A judge dismissed one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture a meth precursor, manufacturing meth, possession of meth, and maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance.

Terry Levone Watkins

Watkins was convicted of attempted second-degree kidnapping and sentenced to 20 to 33 months in prison.

Warrants showed that Watkins went to an elderly woman’s home, was allowed inside, and then grabbed the woman and began asking for money, taking her purse and leaving.

A judge dismissed one felony count each of common-law robbery and assault by strangulation, and one misdemeanor count of assault on a female.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

