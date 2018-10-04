Ex-guard accused of child molestation

ROCKINGHAM — A former Richmond County detention officer has been charged with multiple sex crimes with a child.

Jerry Wayne Patterson, 66, of Wellington Drive in Hamlet committed lewd and lascivious acts with a 9-year-old over a two-year span, according to detective Hamlet Sgt. Chris Lampley, who handled the case.

The warrants show five separate instances of sex acts and list the date of the offenses as Sept. 1, 2016, but Lampley clarified that the single date was intended to mean that the incidents took place roughly during the past two years.

Hamlet Police spokesman Capt. Randy Dover said the victim’s father reported Patterson to the police.

Patterson worked as a full-time jail security officer, employed by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, from Oct. 21, 2009 to Dec. 29, 2015, according to Lori Tadlock, director of human resources for Richmond County.

Patterson is charged with five felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

N.C. General Statute 14-201.1 defines this charge as when a person “willfully takes or attempts to take any immoral, improper or indecent liberties with any child of either sex under the age of 16 years for the purpose of arousing or gratifying sexual desire; or willfully commits or attempts to commit any lewd or lascivious act upon or with the body or any part or member of the body of any child of either sex under the age of 16 years.”

Patterson posted a $125,000 bond and was released from the Richmond County Jail last week. He is to appear in court Oct. 11.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show Patterson has no previous convictions in North Carolina.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

