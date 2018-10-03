Hamlet man held on 12 felony counts involving meth

Sturdivant Sturdivant Whittle Whittle Robinson Robinson

Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Hamlet man following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine.

Joseph Neil Whittle, 39, of McLeod Street allegedly sold a total of 1.7 grams of meth to a confidential informant on four occasions between Aug. 28 and Sept. 5, according to warrants for his arrest.

For these drug sales, Whittle allegedly used the residence on McLeod Street and a building in the yard of that residence. Warrants also show that he was found in possession of baggies and scales used to prepare the drug product for sale.

He was served warrants on Sept. 28.

Whittle is charged with eight felony counts of selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and four felony counts each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling a controlled substance.

He is being held at the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 18.

Crack investigation nets one arrest

The Sheriff’s Office has arrested Reginald Latue Robinson following an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine.

Robinson, 26, of Wiregrass Road allegedly sold a total of 0.5 grams of crack cocaine to a confidential informant on three separate occasions Aug. 23 and Aug. 24, according to warrants for his arrest.

The warrants show that Robinson was selling the crack cocaine, as well as MDMA (ecstacy), from a residence. He is not charged with any offenses relating to the sale of MDMA.

Robinson is charged with three felony counts each of selling a Schedule II controlled substance; delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; and two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling a controlled substance.

He is being held at the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond and is to appear in court Oct. 11.

Rockingham man held on assault charges

The Rockingham Police Department has arrested Darrell L. Sturdivant after he allegedly assaulted a woman, his second such arrest since this summer.

Warrants allege that Sturdivant, 41, of Hunter Circle inflicted serious injury on a woman with a “pointed and sharp object.” No other information was given on the type of weapon used, nor the nature of the injuries to the victim.

Sturdivant is charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He has pending charges stemming from a July incident in which he allegedly hit a woman and trespassed.

He is being held without bond at the Richmond County Jail and is to appear in court Oct. 15.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

