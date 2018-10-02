Learning under the pines

Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Beekeeper David Auman squeezes honey onto fifth-grader Riley Butler’s finger while classmates Presley Dawkins and Caroline Hinson wait in line. Auman gave students a brief presentation on the life of bees and how they make honey. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Beekeeper David Auman squeezes honey onto fifth-grader Riley Butler’s finger while classmates Presley Dawkins and Caroline Hinson wait in line. Auman gave students a brief presentation on the life of bees and how they make honey. Students move back as Jesse Wimberly, longleaf pine coordinator, demonstrates how fast pine straw burns. Wimberly discussed with students how to maintain a longleaf pine ecosystem and fire ecology. Students move back as Jesse Wimberly, longleaf pine coordinator, demonstrates how fast pine straw burns. Wimberly discussed with students how to maintain a longleaf pine ecosystem and fire ecology. While Ranger Matt Parker uses the increment borer to extract wood to demonstrate how to tell the age of a tree, students Rhamir Rhodes and Dakota Staub gaze upward to guess what kind of tree it is. While Ranger Matt Parker uses the increment borer to extract wood to demonstrate how to tell the age of a tree, students Rhamir Rhodes and Dakota Staub gaze upward to guess what kind of tree it is.

ELLERBE — “Outdoors and unplugged,” three busloads of fifth-graders from Monroe Avenue Elementary and Washington Street School learned hands-on Monday about bees and trees at Millstone 4-H Camp.

The sessions employed experts in their fields. President David Aumon of the Richmond County Beekeepers Association demonstrated how honey is made and collected. N.C. Forest Service Rangers Will Bell and Matt Parker. And longleaf pine expert Jesse Wimberly taught students the role of fire in renewing the life of a forest.

With the ring of a bell, children and teachers switched from one session to the other.

“They got off the bus super excited,” said 4-H Extension agent Catherine Shelley, who coordinate 4-H STEM programs — those emphasizing science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Auman showed eager students a beehive, minus the bees, and explained the different roles bees play in the hive.

He took out several frames decorated with pictures of bees, including one showing the queen bee herself and her many offspring. The students gasped when Auman told them a queen could lay 2,000 eggs a day.

“You might get one or two where you can spark an interest and teach them something they don’t know,” Auman said of his demonstration.

To mark the end of his sessions, Auman gave students samples of honey to taste.

“Yummy,” a student in one session exclaimed, walking out the door.

Moore County Ranger Will Bell said he taught third-, fourth- and fifth-graders professionally but returned to the job he’d left in order to teach — being a ranger — this year.

“I love doing this,” he said. “It’s really enjoyable because we’re passing this on to the next generation.”

Bell and his partner, Richmond County Ranger Matt Parker, showed students how to determine the age of a pine tree based on the rings in its trunk by using an increment borer. They also talked about what they do at work — forest management and controlling wildfires.

Fire was a big talking point for instructor Jesse Wimberly, longleaf pine project coordinator for the Sandhills Area Land Trust.

Wimberly’s instruction included talking to students about fire ecology and how fire is important for the life of a pine tree. The students moved away as Wimberly burned pine straw for them to see how easy it burned but assured them they would be safe.

“Do not go home and set your yard on fire,” Wimberly warned as he wrapped up his session.

Another session, taught by education coordinator C.P. White of N.C. Wildlife’s Southern Piedmont Hunter Education, showed students the proper and safe use of a pellet gun.

Math and science teacher Kristina Brinkel of Washington Street School said she enjoyed seeing her students engage with the activities and have fun.

“I hope they see that what we do in the classroom is relevent to the real world,” she said.

Math teacher Kaitlynn Mohn from Monroe Avenue also hoped her students could make connections between what they learn in class and the sessions they participated in.

“They really enjoyed their day — especially the hands-on stuff,” she said.

Millstone Camp Director Keith Russell said the mission of the camp was youth development, seeing children “outdoors and unplugged from technology.”

“It’s fun to watch these kids’ wonderment,” Russell said. “They get to see things in a new way in a new environment. I hope they develop an appreciation for nature and enjoy being outside without fear.”

Fifth grade students from Richmond County schools will continue to come to Millstone Camp until Oct. 4.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

