Rockingham man charged with sale of cocaine in park

ROCKINGHAM — A Hamlet man has been arrested after he allegedly sold crack cocaine in a public park.

Ronnie Lee Oxendine, 28, of Deer Trail allegedly sold 1.1 grams of crack cocaine to a confidential informant in East Rockingham Park on three occasions between Sept. 4 and 19, warrants for his arrest show.

The warrants also allege that Oxendine kept the drugs in his car.

He is charged with three felony counts each of selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; one felony count each of manufacturing, selling or delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance.

Oxendine also is charged with two felony counts of maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of possessing as much as a half-ounce of marijuana.

He is being held at the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond and is to appear in court Oct. 11.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Oxendine never has been incarcerated but was convicted on three felony charges of selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance in March 2017.

Rockingham man accused of sex act with child

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Pedro Hernandez Hernan-Castanea, 49, of Central Avenue after he allegedly engaged in a sex act with an 11-year-old, warrants for his arrestshow.

The offense reportedly occurred in June. It is unclear how long law enforcement was seeking Hernan-Castanea. No arrest date is listed in the warrants, but his intake date is listed as Sept. 19.

Hernan-Castanea is being held at the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond and is to appear in court Oct. 11.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Hernan-Castanea has no previous convictions in North Carolina.

Woman threatened with shotgun, box cutter

Willis Tyquil Riggins, 21, of Cabel Drive has been arrested following a dispute with a woman 10 days after he allegedly threatened multiple times to kill her.

Warrants for his arrest describe two scenes, one on Sept. 13 and one on Sept. 23, that resulted in domestic violence. On the 13th, Riggins allegedly pushed the woman into a wall twice, with the second push having enough force to leave a hole in tthe wall. The warrants then describe Riggins as pushing her onto the bed and trying to suffocate her with the comforter, climbing on top of her with a box cutter in his hand, holding the box cutter up to her and saying he was “not afraid” to stab her.

That same night, he also allegedly kept her from leaving her bedroom while holding a shotgun and told her he would kill her, warrants show.

Riggins is charged with two misdemeanor counts each of assault on a female, communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon, and one misdemeanor count each of interfering with emergency communications, false imprisonment and injury to real property.

He is being held without bond at the Richmond County Jail and is to appear in court Oct. 8.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Riggins has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

