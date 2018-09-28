Church to fill semi with donations for Florence victims

Rhonda Crumpton and Austin Smith, a member of the Richmond Senior High Beta Club, add donations to the truck that will carry needed supplies to those affected by Hurricane Florence in Scotland, Robeson and Marlboro counties. Rhonda Crumpton and Austin Smith, a member of the Richmond Senior High Beta Club, add donations to the truck that will carry needed supplies to those affected by Hurricane Florence in Scotland, Robeson and Marlboro counties. Rhonda Crumpton organizes donations in the trailer that will carry needed supplies to those affected by Hurricane Florence in Scotland, Robeson and Marlboro counties. Rhonda Crumpton organizes donations in the trailer that will carry needed supplies to those affected by Hurricane Florence in Scotland, Robeson and Marlboro counties.

ROCKINGHAM — If you’re going to donate to those in need, you might as well go big.

The Voice of Evangelism Church of God in Christ in Morven has set up a freight trailer in the parking lot of the Rockingham Walmart to accept donations for those still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Florence.

The church will coordinate with other churches in Scotland and Robeson counties in North Carolina and Marlboro County to the south to determine who is in the most need, and ship out on Oct. 6. Pastor Michael Morman and his sister, Ashley, who secured the trailer from a friend of a friend, said they were continuing the legacy of their father, who organized donations to be sent to victims of hurricanes Floyd, Katrina and Matthew.

“So often we see things happen in the news, and we forget about people still trying to rebuild their lives,” Michael Morman said. “We felt it was important to stand beside people who are experiencing hard times because we don’t know when our time is coming.”

The church is asking for paper goods, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, lightly used and clean clothing and shoes, nonperishable food, baby supplies and bottled water. The donations began on Sept. 22, and Ashley Morman said about 100 people had donated so far, which has been enough to stretch boxes to each end of the trailer, but the goal is to fill it.

“It can be done with the response we’ve gotten so far,” she said. “No donation is too little.”

Margie Thompson of Hamlet went in to Walmart on Thursday just to buy items to donate. She bought baby wipes, water, cups, tissue, paper towels, plates, toilet paper and powdered milk, saying she wanted to help people.

The pastor’s mother, Debbie Morman, said news coverage of the storm had been devastating.

“Your heart can’t help but be touched when you see lives changed so drastically,” she said. “The devastation drew compassion from us for those who don’t have the means to recover.”

Debbie Morman said the church was looking for volunteers to help organize the donations and help load and unload. For more information, call or text Pastor Michael Morman at 910-206-4274.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

