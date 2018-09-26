Martin Martin Reynolds Reynolds Dumas Dumas Spencer Spencer

Richmond County Superior Court handed down the following notable convictions at this month’s session:

Brandon Lee Reynolds

Reynolds was convicted of attempted second-degree forcible sexual offense, after his charge was downgraded from the first degree. He has been sentenced to 44 t o113 months in prison and ordered to have no contact with the victim. Reynolds also must register as a sex offender.

The court dismissed charges of first-degree statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.

Reynolds had been in jail for 875 days under a $250,000 bond when he was convicted.

Lionel Perez Powell

Powell was convicted on two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and selling a Schedule II controlled substance. He has been sentenced to 22 to 36 months in prison.

The court dismissed numerous other drug charges.

Powell had been in jail for 111 days when he was convicted. His most recent charge came in March, when he was accused of selling 0.7 gram of crack cocaine to a confidential informant in two transactions between Feb. 5 and March 23.

Kenyada Rakel Spencer and Kelvon Ksan Kileak Dumas

Spencer was convicted of attempted assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and Dumas was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Spencer has been sentenced to 16 to 29 months in prison with 24 months of supervised probation and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Dumas has been sentenced to 25 to 42 months in prison with 36 months of supervised probation and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Spencer and Dumas were involved in a fight in January that occurred at a party at the Carolina’s Finest Motorcycle Club building, which had been rented out. The pair were accused of firing multiple rounds at two other people, and Dumas struck one of the targets.

The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest. The incident resulted in Richmond Senior High School’s requesting more security out of fear that the dispute would spill over onto the campus. Both men were 17 at the time of the fight and were students at the high school.

Arthur Ray Martin

Martin was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, after the court downgraded the charge from attempted first-degree murder. He has been sentenced to 20 to 36 months in prison.

Martin was arrested in June following an incident on Safie Second Street in East Rockingham in which two people, one of whom was a 9-year-old, were shot at. He was arrested along with three other young people and placed under a $1 million bond.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

