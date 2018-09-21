Assault victim left with broken jaw, multiple fractures

Van de Carr Van de Carr Moore Moore

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man has been charged with felony assault following an altercation that occurred during Hurricane Florence.

Robert Neil Van de Carr, 41, of Marigold Street allegedly beat another man with a rock, as well as his fists and feet, leaving the victim with a shattered jaw, skull injuries, an orbital fracture and rib fractures, according to a warrant for his arrest.

The search warrant describes deputies responding to a 911 call about a breaking and entering in progress on Sunday. Once at the home, deputies found Van de Carr on the porch of his home with the victim on the ground next to him spitting up blood and having difficulty breathing.

The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital. His condition was unknown as of mid-day Friday.

Van de Carr told deputies that the victim had attempted to break into his home by kicking in the front door and had brought with him a rock and a machete. Blood stained the machete and the rock, and left footprints on the door, the warrant shos.

Van de Carr’s wife told investigators her husband and the victim had an ongoing dispute over a Facebook post that has resulted in police officers’ being called to their home multiple times during the past several months.

The victim’s son and that child’s mother, as well as two other juveniles, were in the home at the time, witness interviews included in the warrant show.

Van de Carr is charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond and is to appear in court Oct. 4.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Van de Carr never has been incarcerated but was convicted in July 2003 of one misdemeanor count of assaulting a female.

Man assaults woman with minors present

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Rockingham man accused of beating a woman while young children were present.

Reggie Lee Moore, 28, of Bynum Road allegedly beat a woman with his hands, fists and feet, striking her on the head and kicking her in the torso while children ages 5 and 6 were present, warrants for his arrest Monday show.

He also allegedly choked the woman until she could not breathe and kidnapped her, meaning he took her to a place against her will in order to commit a felony, which was the assault.

Moore is charged with one felony count each of second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault by strangulation, as well as one misdemeanor count each of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present and assault on a female.

Moore is being held without bond at the Richmond County Jail and has been ordered to avoid the home, school, business or place of employment of the victim, to have no contact with the victim and not to possess any firearms. He also must obey any violence protective order the court puts in place.

He is to appear in court Oct. 1.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Moore has been convicted of two felonies, one for obstructing justice in 2015 and another for possessing a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to sell in 2014 but never has been incarcerated.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

