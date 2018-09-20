Man held on charges of child sex abuse, threats of violence

Frye Frye Fisher Fisher

ROCKINGHAM — A Burlington man has been arrested on child sex charges after a two-month search.

Gary Eugene Frye Jr., 45, allegedly tried to take “immoral, improper and indecent liberties” with a female younger than 16 on three separate occasions, according to warrants for his arrest.

The acts are alleged to have occurred between Sept. 6, 2016, and Dec. 29, 2017.

Frye also allegedly threatened a woman in June by saying that he would kill her, her daughter and then himself, the warrants say.

Frye is charged with three felony counts of indecent liberties with a child and one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. The warrants for the threat charge were issued in June; the warrants for the indecent-liberties charges were issued in July. Frye was arrested Sept. 10.

It is unclear why a delay occurred between warrants being issued and Frye’s ultimate arrest.

Frye is being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $250,000 secure bond and is to appear in court Sept. 27.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Frye served 14 months in prison for a felony child-abuse conviction in 1993. He has no convictions since then, state records show.

Man threatens crowd with car, gun

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tiekwon Thomas Fisher, 19, Tuesday after he allegedly tried to run over a group of people and then threatened even more who were present with a firearm.

Warrants for Fisher’s arrest state that he tired to run a vehicle off the road while it was carrying six people. He then allegedly walked to his trunk, opened it as if he were going to get a gun and made the comment: “I’m not my mother or my sister, I’ll spray all of y’all out here.”

“Spray,” in this instance, is believed to refer to the act of spraying bullets with an automatic weapon. Eleven people present believed they were the targets of this threat, warrants say.

Fisher is charged with 11 misdemeanor counts of communicating threats and six misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $17,000 secured bond.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Fisher has no previous convictions in the state.

