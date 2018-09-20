TO OUR READERS

I would like to thank our readers and subscribers for your patience and understanding during this time.

Many of you know the Richmond County Daily Journal is printed in Lumberton. The recovery effort remains a work in progress there. Florence left many roads inaccessible, and parts of the city still are without power. This has created challenges that have prevented us from printing and safely delivering the paper as usual.

Our news staff has done a superb job providing coverage. We have produced an E-edition that readers can view on our website, www.yourdailyjournal.com. We also have been sharing updates regularly on our Facebook page. It is our goal to keep in you informed, and we will continue to make this a priority.

I have enjoyed reading about members of our community who have helped others during this difficult time. Acts of kindness go a long way, and I am excited we have been able to highlight some of these moments.

Recovering will be a hard and long a process from some. Knowing they are surrounded by people who still believe in helping their neighbors is newsworthy.

Again, thank you for your continued support and patience. We appreciate you. Stay safe, and help someone if you can.

David L. Spencer

General manager,

Richmond Daily Journal

and Anson Record