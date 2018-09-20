This apparently is the false post that caused a wave of confusion in Richmond County during the hurricane. Marlboro Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page posted this Monday at around 7 p.m., according to Facebook user Boogie Short, who took a screenshot before the post was deleted. County Manager Bryan Land called the post “bogus information” Tuesday, after checking with engineers from Duke Energy. Marlboro Electric did not return three telephone requests for comment made Wednesday and Thursday. The claim that the Blewett Falls Lake dam had broke was also made elsewhere. On Sunday morning, Emergency Services released a statement on Facebook affirming that “there is no issue with the dam or any other water retaining structure,” in reference to a separate Duke Energy notification that made that claim. Following the Marlboro post Monday, Land felt it necessary to put to bed all doubt and get straight from Duke Energy what had occurred. “(Duke Energy) advised that was bogus information released by someone else on Facebook, not Duke Energy,” Land said. In fact, a dam did break nearby, but it was the BV Hedrick dam on N.C. 145 in Lilesville, according to WSOC. It is unclear whether this is the dam Marlboro Electric was referencing. This apparently is the false post that caused a wave of confusion in Richmond County during the hurricane. Marlboro Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page posted this Monday at around 7 p.m., according to Facebook user Boogie Short, who took a screenshot before the post was deleted. County Manager Bryan Land called the post “bogus information” Tuesday, after checking with engineers from Duke Energy. Marlboro Electric did not return three telephone requests for comment made Wednesday and Thursday. The claim that the Blewett Falls Lake dam had broke was also made elsewhere. On Sunday morning, Emergency Services released a statement on Facebook affirming that “there is no issue with the dam or any other water retaining structure,” in reference to a separate Duke Energy notification that made that claim. Following the Marlboro post Monday, Land felt it necessary to put to bed all doubt and get straight from Duke Energy what had occurred. “(Duke Energy) advised that was bogus information released by someone else on Facebook, not Duke Energy,” Land said. In fact, a dam did break nearby, but it was the BV Hedrick dam on N.C. 145 in Lilesville, according to WSOC. It is unclear whether this is the dam Marlboro Electric was referencing.

