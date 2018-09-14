Mineral Springs opens shelter that won’t allow pets

ELLERBE — Mineral Springs School opened Friday morning as an emergency shelter for Richmond County residents.

The shelter will provide food and cots. Organizers ask that residents provide their own bedding, flashlights, medicines and special foods, including food or other needs for babies.

Those needing transportation may call 910-417-4948.

Sheriff James Clemmons said he hoped residents would take advantage of the shelters at Richmond Senior High School and Mineral Springs School before the hurricane hits and it’s too late.

“(County Emergency Services Coordinator) Donna Wright has done a good job coordinating everything,” he said. “As the storm worsens, we’ll hunker down, but then we’ll set back out once it lightens up.”

No pets are allowed at Mineral Springs School, but pets are allowed at the Richmond Senior High School shelter. For more information on shelters and what to take, call 910-417-4947.