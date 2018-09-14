Those in vulnerable homes should seek shelter

ROCKINGHAM — As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, a tropical storm warning remained in effect for Richmond County, according to the National Weather Service.

Peak wind forecast was 20 mph to 30 mph, with gusts as strong as 45 mph. Wind speed may rise to 58 mph to 73 mph, which can threaten life and property.

The weather service advises residents to prepare for significant wind damage and extreme flooding rain. Rainfall could reach 18 to 24 inches, it said.

Tornadoes also might accompany the hurricane, the weather service warned, while calling the possibility limited. Still, residents whose homes are particularly vulnerable to tornadoes should seek stronger shelter before more severe weather arrives.