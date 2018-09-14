Report electricity outages, but don’t worry about water

ROCKINGHAM — More than 3,000 Duke Energy and Pee Dee Electric customers in Richmond County had lost power as of 1:20 p.m. Friday.

Those who experience outages should report them to the Duke Energy website, text “OUT” to 57801 or call 800-419-6356. Pee Dee Electric customers should call 1-800-693-0190.

But don’t worry about your water supply.

The last utility to go if the county loses power will be water, said Richmond County Public Works Director Jerry Austin. The only way county water will stop flowing, he said, is if the treatment plant or pump stations are flooded — which Austin said had never happened.

“These sites were not placed in any flood-prone areas,” he said in a text to the Daily Journal.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected] If power goes out, reach Gavin at 252-885-9661.

