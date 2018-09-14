Place of Grace takes in refugees from the storm

ROCKINGHAM — The Place of Grace campus is not an official hurricane shelter but still is taking in people in need of a safe harbor.

Pastor Gary Richardson said Friday that about 50 people had sought shelter by noon.

“We are opening our doors,” Richardson said. “People need to get out of those trailers.”

The campus has enough food to last until the early part of next week, he said, but is short on bedding.

Residents of the Place of Grace Rescue Mission, who have yet to be fully moved from the Airport Road location into the new campus, are among those taking shelter at the new campus.

All of the pastoral staff are assisting those seeking refuge, Richardson said. Staff went by Thursday to pick up homeless people known to stay under certain bridges, he said.

“This is exactly why we’re here: to help our community in any way we can,” Richardson said.

Former Place of Grace resident Jacob Carver drove to the campus from near the South Carolina line to get away from his trailer, as did Rockingham resident John Rogers.

“A tin building doesn’t have much on a brick one,” Rogers said as he tested the brick wall of Place of Grace.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected] If power goes out, call reach Gavin at 252-885-9661.

