High school opens as an emergency shelter

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior High School will become a shelter on Thursday in anticipation for Hurricane Florence.

The school, at 838 U.S. 1 N., will open at 1 p.m. as an option for residents concerned about staying in their homes during the hurricane.

The shelter is being set up in coordination with the American Red Cross, the Richmond County Department of Social Services, the Richmond County Health Department and Richmond County Schools.

County Emergency Management Coordinator Donna Wright said everyone going to the shelter should take bedding, flashlights, prescription medications and food, as well as care items needed for infants.

The elderly, disabled or anyone requiring assistance for transportation should call the Transportation Coordinator at 910-417-4948.

Medically fragile residents must have caregivers with them at all times because the shelter will not be able to provide such a service, said County Manager Bryan Land.

The high school shelter will allow pets. Owners must provide their own food, cages, litter boxes and other care items, along with documentation of rabies vaccinations. The shelter can accommodate dogs, cats, birds and other small animals such as hamsters and gerbils.

For more information on the shelter, call 910-417-4947.

VFW Post 4203 — at 106 River Road, Rockingham — will be set up as a hurricane-relief staging area. For more information, call 910-997-2585.

County offices will close noon Thursday.

This National Weather Service map shows what parts of the state will be hardest hit by rains generated as Hurricane Florence comes ashore and lingers for a day or two.