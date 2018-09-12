Father charged with assaulting mother of three

HAMLET — Police have charged a Hamlet man with assaulting a woman while their children were present.

Cleo Jerome Wall, 30, of Quicktown Road allegedly pulled a knife on a woman as she tried to leave their home, forcing her to return, according to warrants for his arrest. The warrants show that at the time, three children ages 8, 9 and 10 were present.

Wall also allegedly took the woman’s phone as she tried to call 911, stole a wallet containing $140 and a basket of clothes worth $750, and did $200 worth of damage to a Chevrolet Impala, the warrants show.

Wall is charged with one felony count of second-degree kidnapping, three misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, and one misdemeanor count each of interfering with emergency communication, larceny and injury to personal property.

He also has pending charges for one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer and a misdemeanor probation violation from outside the county.

Wall is being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $30,000 bond and is to appear in court on Sept. 24.

Three charged with pot possession, gun theft

Hamlet Police have charged three men with possession of close to an ounce of marijuana and a stolen firearm.

Montel Manning, 22, of Old Gibson Road in Hamlet; Tejumald Douglas, 19, of Newborn Road in Rockingham; and Nicholas Pretty, 21, of Biltmore Drive in Rockingham allegedly were found in possession of 0.96 ounces of marijuana and a gun reported stolen.

Each is charged with one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling a controlled substance, as well as a misdemeanor count of possessing more than a half-ounce of marijuana.

Only Manning and Douglas are charged with felony counts of possessing a stolen firearm.

Manning was placed under a $5,000 bond; Douglas and Pretty were placed under a $15,000 bond.

Each is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 27.

Man accused of using box cutter in robbery

Rockingham police have charged a Hamlet man with attempting to rob two individuals using a box cutter.

Lynnell Crank, 54, of Parker Street allegedly attempted to steal $20 from two individuals after threatening them with a box cutter.

Crank is charged with two felony counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond. He is expected to appear in court Sept. 27.