Schools close as Hurricane Florence nears coast

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Schools and Richmond Community College will be closed Thursday and Friday as the county prepares for Hurricane Florence’s potentially devastating touch.

The public schools will operate on a regular class schedule Wednesday, but all afternoon activities for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday have been cancelled, according to Briana Goins, RCS spokesperson.

The college has cancelled classes at the Honeycutt Center and St. Andrews University — both in Scotland County — for Wednesday, according to Wylie Bell, director of Marketing and Communications. The college’s main campus will operate on a normal schedule on Wednesday.

The college’s Small Business Center seminar titled “ABC’s of Starting a Small Business,” which was scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled for Sept. 19. Pre-registered participants should have received an email about the postponement.

Richmond County’s Crisis Intervention Team has cancelled training sessions scheduled to take place at the Cole from Monday to Sept. 21. Members should have been notified and will be told of a makeup date soon.

The Humane Society of Richmond County has advised through social media that they are able to provide a limited number of animals with kennels, food and tarps for shelter. In a checklist posted by the Humane Society, pet owners are advised to have a pet carrier for each pet, a two-week supply of food and water, a first-aid kit and medicine for the animals, litter boxes and litter, plastic bags for disposal, leashes, collars and ID tags, toys and treats, a photo of the pet, a photo of the owner with his or her pet, and updated immunization and veterinary records.

Residents can download the ReadyNC app for free on at any app store to receive updated information.

