Champions-to-be line up

Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Sixty-five children and 150 goats registered for the 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit goat show that took place Saturday in Ellerbe. Children from Richmond and surrounding counties showed off their wethers, does and overall knowledge of goats for the chance to win the title of Grand Champion or Reserve Champion in the wether and doe show categories. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Sixty-five children and 150 goats registered for the 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit goat show that took place Saturday in Ellerbe. Children from Richmond and surrounding counties showed off their wethers, does and overall knowledge of goats for the chance to win the title of Grand Champion or Reserve Champion in the wether and doe show categories.

Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

Sixty-five children and 150 goats registered for the 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit goat show that took place Saturday in Ellerbe. Children from Richmond and surrounding counties showed off their wethers, does and overall knowledge of goats for the chance to win the title of Grand Champion or Reserve Champion in the wether and doe show categories.

Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

Sixty-five children and 150 goats registered for the 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit goat show that took place Saturday in Ellerbe. Children from Richmond and surrounding counties showed off their wethers, does and overall knowledge of goats for the chance to win the title of Grand Champion or Reserve Champion in the wether and doe show categories.