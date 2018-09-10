The Rock’s new owner in talks with NASCAR

File photo Dan Lovenheim, majority owner of the Rockingham Speedway, says he is in talks with NASCAR officials about bringing races back to The Rock. File photo Dan Lovenheim, majority owner of the Rockingham Speedway, says he is in talks with NASCAR officials about bringing races back to The Rock.

ROCKINGHAM — The new owner of the Rockingham Speedway told a radio host on Friday that he has been having conversations with NASCAR about bringing races back to the iconic track.

Dan Lovenheim, who became majority owner of the Rockingham Speedway on Aug. 30, told SiriusXM NASCAR radio host Dave Moody that he is “in discussiosn” with NASCAR in regard to future events at The Rock Entertainment Complex, but is still unable to provide specifics on any events or dates, according to Autoweek.

“At this early juncture, all doors and paths are open and on the table,” Lovenheim said. “We are in discussions with NASCAR. We are in discussion for several events.”

He added that more information will be released in the coming months and restated that racing will be an “integral” part of the plans for the track. Lovenheim has previously declined to go into specifics, and this is the first time he has publicly acknowledged active conversations with NASCAR.

Following the finalizing of the deal at the end of August, much of the reaction on social media was excitement for the possibility of NASCAR races returning to The Rock, which hasn’t hosted an event since a Camping World Truck Series race in April 2013.

Lovenheim told the Daily Journal earlier this month that the venue will be able to hold vastly different events on consecutive weekends, from concerts and private parties to races and festivals, with the goal of being “the largest contiguous event site in the U.S.”

The new complex will be modeled on the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, which also is built around an old speedway. The EDC welcomes hundreds of thousands of guests for weekends of music, art and other live performances alongside carnival rides.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

