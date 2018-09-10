Musician shares his music

Contributed photo Hamlet native Jonathan Robinson plays songs from his forthcoming EP titled “As Long As I’m Alive” at the Sunrise Theater on Friday. Robinson plays a mix of Southern rock, blues and country, and recently opened for Dark Horse at Hudson Brothers Deli. His EP will be available on all streaming services on Friday. Contributed photo Hamlet native Jonathan Robinson plays songs from his forthcoming EP titled “As Long As I’m Alive” at the Sunrise Theater on Friday. Robinson plays a mix of Southern rock, blues and country, and recently opened for Dark Horse at Hudson Brothers Deli. His EP will be available on all streaming services on Friday.

Contributed photo

Contributed photo

