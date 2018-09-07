The Civic Calendar features meeting times for local organizations and is published each weekend. To make changes, contact Christine Carroll at 910-817-2673, or email [email protected]

AMERICAN LEGION: Post 147 meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Friday of each month, at the post home off Ledbetter Lake Road, Rockingham. For information, contact Robert Steele, 910-557-5635.

AMERICAN LEGION AND AUXILIARY: Post 49 meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday each month, at the post home on Boyd Lake Road, Hamlet.

AMVETS POST 316: Meets at 6:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month, at the East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham. For information, contact Lacy Shepard, 910-895-3056.

AMVETS LADIES AUXILIARY 316: Meets at 5:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month, at the East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham. For information, contact Mary O’Neal, 910-894-3745.

APPOINTMENTS FOR LEGAL ASSISTANCE: Every first Wednesday of each month, a paralegal with Legal Aid of North Carolina will meet by appointment with interested residents at the Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet, to provide assistance in non-criminal matters (family law, public assistance, housing, consumer protection). The service is free to low-income adults 60 and older. For information and to schedule an appointment, call the center at 910-582-7985.

ART CLASS: Canvas paintings 1:15 p.m. Mondays, at the Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet.. Cost $1 per class.

ASHLEY CHAPEL COMMUNITY CENTER: Meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month, at the community center, 297 Mizpah Road, Rockingham.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: Meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Tuesday monthly. All caregivers are welcome to attend. For information, call 910-582-0021.

AUTISM SOCIETY OF NORTH CAROLINA: The Richmond County chapter meets 5:30-6-:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month (excluding July), at Sandhills Children’s Center, 108 Crow Run, Rockingham. Snacks provided.

CARING FOR THE CAREGIVER: Meets the third Thursday of each month. Contact the Hamlet Senior Center to join the support group.

CONNECTIONS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: Meets noon to 1:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month in the Bynum Building of First United Methodist Church, 400 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Lunch, resources provided. To register, contact Suzanne Maness, 910-627-1769, toll-free at 877-211-5995, or by email at [email protected]

DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION: Gen. Henry William Harrington Chapter meets at 12:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month, at the First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Washington St., Rockingham. For information, call 910-652-5770.

DAY SPRINGS MASONS: Day Springs Lodge 44 meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month — except August — on Stewart Street, Rockingham. For information, contact Ras Rush, 910-206-0252.

DEMOCRATIC WOMEN OF RICHMOND COUNTY: Meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month in the jury-selection room, Richmond County Judicial Center, downtown Rockingham. New members and visitors are always welcome. For information, contact Mary Swann, 910-582-4429.

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS: Chapter 59 and the DAV Auxiliary meet at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month — except August — at the chapter home, N.C. 177 South, Hamlet.

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB: Meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month, at the East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham..

ELLERBE DOWNTOWN MERCHANTS ASSOCIATION: Meets at 6 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at Ellerbe Springs Inn, 2537 N. U.S. 220, Ellerbe. Merchants, downtown property owners and residents interested in the progress of Ellerbe are encouraged to attend. For information, contact Mark Buckeridge, 910-652-5600.

ELLERBE LIONS CLUB: Meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month, at Ellerbe Lions Club Park, Church Street Extension, Ellerbe.

GIRLS CAN!: Meets 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, at the large classroom at the Richmond County Health Department, Caroline Street, Rockingham.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: Meets at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday each month at the Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet.

HAMLET BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION: Meets the fourth Tuesday of the month in the Hamlet Historic Depot, Main Street, Hamlet.

HAMLET HISTORIC DEPOT BOARD: Meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month in the depot.

HAMLET HISTORIC DEPOT AND MUSEUMS: Available for tours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Also open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays. Call 910-417-7791.

HAMLET LIONS CLUB: Meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays each month, at the Lions building, at the junction of U.S. 74 and N.C. 38, Hamlet.

HAMLET MASONS: Hamlet Masonic Lodge 532 A.F.&A.M. meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, at the Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

HAMLET REVIEW MASONS: Hamlet Review Lodge 105, P.H.A. meets at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month, at 510 Pine St., Hamlet.

HAMLET ROTARY CLUB: Meets noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, at Sandhills Regional Hospital, Hamlet.

HARDEE GIRLS’ BOOK CLUB: Meets at 10 a.m. the second Monday of each month at the Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet. Librarian Ginger Haigler is facilitator.

HISTORY CLASS: U.S. History with Glenda Speight meets at 10 a.m. the fourth Wednesday each month, at the Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet.

J.W. MASK JR. ALUMNI CHAPTER: Meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month, at All Saints Episcopal Church hall, 217 Henderson St., Hamlet. Alumni from CHHS-MAHS are welcome.

MARINE CORPS LEAGUE: Detachment 1252 meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Dobbins Insurance, 315 S. Long Drive, Rockingham. For information, call Wayne McIntyre at 910-652-5591.

MATTER OF BALANCE EXERCISE CLASS: Meets at 9:15 a.m. Thursdays at the Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet. Class is free.

MILITARY ORDER OF THE PURPLE HEART: Chapter 647 meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, at the Disabled American Veterans chapter home, N.C. 177 South, Hamlet.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: Green Light group meets at 8 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays, at the Parish House, Church of the Messiah, 202 N. Lawrence St., Rockingham.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: Chapter 1895 welcomes all federal/postal employees, retirees and spouses/surviving spouses to meetings each second Monday of the month. For information, call George or Julina LeVander at 910-895-9657, Sheila Lang at 910-448-0704 or Vilma Geisert at 910-215-5898.

NATIONAL RAILROAD MUSEUM AND HALL OF FAME: On U.S. 74 Business East, Hamlet, is open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and other times by appointment.

ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR ELITE CHAPTER 587: Meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month at 194 N. Bridges St., Hamlet.

ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR PALESTINE CHAPTER 79: Meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of each month, at the lodge hall on Pine Street, Hamlet.

PARENT SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30-7 p.m., Department of Social Services, 125 Caroline St., Rockingham. Free refreshments, resources. Sponsored every second Thursday by Family Connections. For information, call 910-627-1769, 877-211-5995 or email [email protected]

POPLAR HILL LODGE NO. 331: Holds regular communication at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 106 Stokes Road, Rockingham.

RICHMOND COUNTY AMATEUR RADIO CLUB: Meets at 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at Leath Memorial Library, downtown Rockingham.

RICHMOND COUNTY BEEKEEPERS ASSOCIATION: Meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month, at the Richmond County Cooperative Extension on Carolina Street. For information, call 910-652-4363.

RICHMOND COUNTY CRIMESTOPPERS: Meets at 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. Fpr information, contact Jeff Avant at 910-995-5674.

RICHMOND COUNTY DEMOCRATIC WOMEN, 6 p.m. every fourth Monday, third floor, county courthouse, downtown Rockingham. For information, call Marvena Rush-Wall, 910-461-1499.

RICHMOND COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Meets at 7 p.m. the third Monday monthly in Rockingham City Hall, 514 Rockingham Road, unless otherwise announced. For information, call 910-895-9057.

RICHMOND COUNTY NAACP: Meets at 7:30 p.m. the second Tuesday monthly at different churches in the county. Check the community calendar each month for the name of the church.

RICHMOND COUNTY NAACP YOUTH COUNCIL: Meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday at the NAACP office in Hamlet, East Hamlet Avenue.

RICHMOND COUNTY WOMEN’S CLUB: Meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month, at FirstHealth-Richmond hospital cafeteria.

ROCKINGHAM HOUSING AUTHORITY: Meets at 4:30 p.m. the third Tuesday monthly at Rockingham City Hall, 514 Rockingham Road, Rockingham. The public is welcome.

ROCKINGHAM CIVITANS CLUB: Meets at 7 p.m. every second, fourth Thursday at FirstHealth-Richmond on South Long Drive..

ROCKINGHAM LIONS CLUB: Meets at 7:15 p.m. the second, fourth Mondays monthly, at Lions Clubhouse, U.S. 220 North, Rockingham.

ROCKINGHAM MASONS: Rockingham Masonic Lodge 495 A.F.&A.M. meets at 7:30 p.m. the first, third Monday monthly, at Rockingham Masonic Lodge, Fayetteville Road, Rockingham.

ROCKINGHAM MOOSE LODGE 1838: Meets at 2 p.m. the first Sunday monthly, at their lodge on Crow Run, across from Perdue.

ROCKINGHAM ROTARY CLUB: Meets at noon Mondays, on the third floor of FirstHealth-Richmond, on South Long Drive.

ROCKINGHAM VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS: Post 4203 meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday monthly, at the post home, 4203 River Road, Rockingham.

ROCKINGHAM WOMEN’S CIVIC CLUB: Meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of each month, at the law office of Pittman and Davis, downtown Rockingham.

SANDHILLS SHRINE CLUB: Meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday monthly at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge.

SENIOR GAMES OF RICHMOND COUNTY STEERING COMMITTEE: Meets at 2 p.m. the second Tuesday monthly, at the Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet.

SEXUAL ASSAULT SUPPORT GROUP: Meets 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. To register, call New Horizons at 910-997-4840.

SQUARE DEAL MASONS: Lodge 801, 29th Masonic District, regular communication at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, at 294 N. Bridges St., Hamlet.

STORY TIME AT HAMLET PUBLIC LIBRARY: 10 a.m., Wednesdays, 302 Main St., Hamlet. (Use Rice Street entrance)

SURVIVORS STANDING STRONG: A support group for survivors of sexual assault and childhood abuse. For information, contact Christina Robinson, 910-206-2590 or [email protected]

TAI CHI WITH TERRY: Meets at 9:45 a.m. Thursdays, at the Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet. Class is free.

VETERANS CLUB: Meets at noon the second Wednesday monthly, at the Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet. Class is free.

VIETNAM VETERANS OF AMERICA: Meets at 7 p.m the first Monday monthly, at Rockingham VFW Post 4203 at Old River Road and Caroline Street.

VFW POST 4203: Members meet at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of each month.

WOODMEN OF THE WORLD: Meets at 6:30 p.m. the last Tuesday monthly at restaurants in Richmond County.

WOMEN’S CLUB OF HAMLET: Meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday monthly, September through May, at Hamlet Woman’s Clubhouse, Oak Street, Hamlet.

WOMEN UNIQUE IN SPIRITUAL HARMONY: The women’s support group meets 7-9 p.m. Mondays, at Haven of Truth Deliverance Church, U.S. 1 North and Patterson Road. For information, call 910-895-7050 or 910-997-3595.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS GROUPS

11TH STEP MEETING AA: Meets at 11 a.m. Sundays, at Town Park Apartments, behind Lowe’s Home Improvement. Open discussion.

AL-ANON: Meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays, at First Presbyterian Church, Fayetteville Road, Rockingham.

AL-ALON FAMILY GROUP: For support for friends and families of alcoholics. Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, at the Samaritan Colony Chapel, U.S. 220 North.

BEGINNERS’ MEETING AA: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, at the Lions Club, Alcan Road off U.S. 220 North, Rockingham.

EAST ROCKINGHAM GROUP: Meets at 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, at the day room of Town Park Apartments, off Biltmore Drive. Open discussion.

HAMLET AA GROUP: Meets at 8 p.m. Thursdays, at the fellowship hall of All Saints Episcopal Church, 21 Henderson St., Hamlet. Open speaker meeting.

SAMARITAN COLONY AA: \Meets at 7 p.m. Sundays; 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. Tuesdays; 7 p.m.Wednesdays, at Samaritan Chapel, 136 Samaritan Drive, U.S. 220 North, Rockingham.

STANDARDBEARERS.COM: Christian men’s fellowship meets at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, at Comfort Suites, Rockingham. For information, call D.M. Mason, 910-331-6856, or Michael Swinney, 910-895-2747.