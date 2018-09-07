The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 4:30 p.m. the day before publication. To list your event, email Christine S. Carroll at [email protected], call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

Sept. 8

BOWMAN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968, planning for 50th reunion, 2 p.m., Hampton B. Allen Library, 120 S. Greene St., Wadesboro. For information, call Josephine Leak Harris, 919-619-9032 or 919-967-2650, or email [email protected]

PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., East Rockingham United Methodist Church, 490 Mill Road, Rockingham. Sponsor, church men’s club.

RICHMOND COUNTY AMATEUR RADIO CLUB, monthly meeting, 9:30 a.m., Leath Memorial Library, 412 E. Franklin St., Rockingham. Anyone interested in ham radio invited.

TASTE OF THE SANDHILLS, showcasing “Dancing with the Stars,” 5:30-11 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, Hamlet. For information, call 910-997-4464 or view the Richmond County Hospice Facebook page. Proceeds will benefit Hospice.

YARD SALE, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., fellowship hall, East Rockingham Free Will Baptist Church, 189 Airport Road, Rockingham. Proceeds will go to the ladies’ auxiliary.

Sept. 10

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB, 7 p.m., East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham.

Sept. 11

NAACP MEETING, 7:30 p.m., Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 685 Ledbetter Road, Rockingham. Speaker, Superintendent of Schools Cindy Goodman.

Sept. 12

HAMLET HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1962,lunch, 1 p.m., Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q, 718 U.S. 74 Bus. E. Rockingham.

Sept. 13

HAMLET MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet. Dinner at 6:15 p.m.; meeting at 7.

Sept. 15

DUCKS UNLIMITED GREENWING EVENT, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McKinney Lake Fish Hatchery, U.S. 1, Hoffman. Children will be able to fish, shoot BB guns under supervision and learn to identify animal pelts. Registration at richmondcountygreenwing.eventbrite.com. Sponsors needed to provide free admission for children, as well as necessary equipment. Potential sponsors may call 412-606-6889.

Sept. 18

RICHMOND COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY, 6 p.m., Richmond County Courthouse, downtown Rockingham.

Sept. 19

ROCKINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958, lunch, 11:30 a.m., Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q, 718 E. U.S. 74 Bus., Rockingham.

Sept. 21

DINNER SALE, 10:30 a.m. until, Greater Diggs Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 1258 Old Cheraw Highway, Rockingham. Chicken (fried or baked), pork chop, fish or stew beef with sides, bread, dessert and drink. Sandwiches also available. Eat in or carry out. Delivery for five or more orders. Call 910-895-1739, 910-997-6824.

Sept. 22

AARP MEETING, 10:30 a.m., Hamlet Senior Center, 202 Lakeside Drive,Hamlet.

ROHANEN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959, reunion, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pattan’s Downtown Grille, 228-A E. Washington St., Rockingham.

WILMINGTON CELEBRATION CHOIR, 6 p.m., Cameronian Presbyterian Church, 179 Northam Road, Rockingham.

Sept. 25

MORRISON, DEANE, GOODMAN DINNER/FUNDRAISER, 6:30 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, Hamlet. Guest speaker, candidate for U.S. House District 9, Dan McCready Call 910-995-2747 or 910-894-2297 for ticket. other information, Sponsor, Richmond County Democratic Party.

Sept. 26

LUNCH & LEARN: Marketing Your Business Online, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, Hamlet. Participants will learn the basics of setting up a Facebook business page, as well as information on promotions, advertisements and making an impact for your business online. Presenters Matt Rudisill and Scott Mosteller of The Leadership Academy have helped launch more than 100 companies.

Sept. 27

DEPRESSION AND SUICIDE, free workshop for families, community members, providers; noon to 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 410 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

HAMLET CLASS OF 1960, lunch, noon, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q, 718 E. U.S. 74 Bus., Rockingham.

HAMLET MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F. & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 7:30 p.m.

PORK BARBECUE PLATE SALE, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rockingham Lions Club, U.S. 220 North. Eat in or carry out. Will deliver five or more plates. Call 910-895-1112, 910-331-7191 or fax 910-410-0294.

Sept. 28

BLOOD DRIVE, noon to 5:30 p.m., fellowship hall, First Baptist Church, 2116 Main St., Ellerbe. Before you give, be sure to eat and to drink plenty of water. Donors with O-, O+, A- and B- are needed for red cell donation. Call Elsie Freeman to make an appointment, 910-817-4720. To check whether you are eligible to donate, call 1-866-236-3276.

Sept. 29

HOLY SMOKE BBQ AND MUSIC FESTIVAL, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 410 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

Oct. 2-6

36TH ANNUAL WELLNESS SCREENING EVENT, 6-9:30 a.m., Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond, South Long Drive, Rockingham.

Oct. 4

CANDIDATE FORUM, 7 p.m., Ashley Chapel Community Center, 372 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. Voters may hear statements from and ask questions of candidates for County Commission.

“CHARTING THE COURSE TO BETTER AGING”/aging conference, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southeastern Agricultural Center, 1027 U.S. 74 E., Lumberton. Educational offerings for health-care professionals, caregivers for older adults. CEUs available for professionals. Sponsors, Lumber River Area Agency on Aging, Southern Regional Area Health Education Center. For information, call Rachell Hodnett, 910-618-5533, or Sheree Hayes, 910-678-7246.

Oct. 6

ANNUAL ACTION, PORK BARBECUE SALE, 5-7 p.m. dinner/7 p.m. auction, Rockingham Lions Club, U.S. 220 North.

HOPTOBERFEST, 4-7 p.m., Richmond Plaza Shopping Center. Craft beer and chicken wing competition. Ticketed patrons may enjoy samples of more than 25 craft beers, chicken wings prepared by local wing competitors and live music from Men of Distinction. Tickets available for beer drinkers, designated drivers. For information or tickets, call 910-895-9058 or visit hoptoberfestnc.eventsmart.com.

YARD SALE/PLATE SALE, 7 a.m. until, New Diggs Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 494 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. Others welcome to sell items in the yard sale, but the church will be the only food vendor. For information, call 910-817-7951, 919-600-8147.

Oct. 8-10

36TH ANNUAL WELLNESS SCREENING EVENT, 6-9:30 a.m., Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond, South Long Drive, Rockingham.

Oct. 20

ALZHEIMER’S WALK/fundraiser, 10 a.m. to noon, Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, Hamlet. To register to walk, visit www.richmondnc.com/245/Aging-Services.

Oct. 23

BLOOM!, 5 p.m., Country Club of North Carolina, 1600 Morganton Road, Pinehurst. Mike McGrath, host of the nationally syndicated public radio show “You Bet Your Garden,” will speak at a fundraising event for the Healing Garden Society of the Foundation of FirstHealth. The Healing Garden is at the Clara McLean House, on the campus of Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. For tickets or information, email [email protected], or call 910-695-7512. For information on the Healing Garden Society or Bloom!, call 910-695-7500.

Oct. 25

STRESS AND ANGER MANAGEMENT, free workshop for families, community members, providers; noon to 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 410 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

Oct. 27

SEABOARD FESTIVAL, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Hamlet. Crafters, vendors, food, children’s activities, bands, car show, Conductor’s Call contest, 5K race. For more information, visit www.seaboardfestival.website.

Nov. 3

2018 RICHMOND COUNTY TOY RUN FOR SANDHILLS CHILDREN’S CENTER, noon registration, 1 p.m. kickstands up, Family Cycle parking lot, 808 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. For information on participation costs, day’s activities, call Sassy at 910-299-6311.

“SCIENCE WITH A TWIST,” Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham fundraiser, 7-10 p.m., science fun for adults plus drinks, hors d’oeuvres. For information, tickets, contact Katie at [email protected]