ROCKINGHAM — A power outage has affected about 5,200 Duke Energy customers in the East Rockingham area, a spokesperson for the company said Friday.

The outage began at about 7:30 a.m. and a text notification sent out a short time later to affected customers said the outage was “caused by power lines.” The text also stated that 1,224 customers had been affected as of 9:07 a.m., though Paige Sheehan, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said the number of affected customers is around 5,200.

“Crews are on site investigating the cause and making necessary repairs,” Sheehan said. The estimated time of repair is 10:15 a.m. Friday, though it is unclear how many are still without power.

Sheehan added that the issue was likely a problem at the company’s substation. The outage map on the company’s website showed the outage being centered around a point near the intersection of McDonald Avenue and Fieldcrest Lane as of 10:30 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]