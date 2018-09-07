Walker Walker Wiggins Wiggins

ROCKINGHAM — A South Carolina man who couldn’t let well enough alone tried to harass a Rockingham woman scheduled to testify that he had beaten and kidnapped her, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

Robert Paul Wiggins Jr., 44, of Sumter, South Carolina, broke through a window screen and into the woman’s home on John Thomas Road with the intention of intimidating her, arrest warrants show.

Major Jay Childers said the victim was a witness against Wiggins in a case stemming from a June incident in which he is alleged to have beaten her with his hand, feet and fists, as well as choking her. Wiggins also was accused of holding the woman against her will.

That incident resulted in Wiggins’s being charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation, as well as one misdemeanor count each of interfering with emergency communication and injury to personal property for breaking the woman’s phone when she tried to dial 911, arrest warrants show.

At the time of the recent incident, Wiggins allegedly scratched the paint on the hood of the woman’s truck, poured what law enforcement believe to have been antifreeze on the interior of a 2006 Nissan Altima and stolen a license plate from one of the vehicles.

Wiggins is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree burglary and one misdemeanor count each of injury to real property, injury to personal property and larceny. The warrants note that the burglary was committed “with the intent to commit a felony therein” of intimidating a state’s witness.

Wiggins is being held in lieu of $2 million bond. Childers said that likely stemmed from Wiggins’s continual attacks on the victim. He is set to appear in court Sept. 17.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Wiggins has been incarcerated once following a December 1991 conviction for a misdemeanor charge of assault inflicting serious injury, for which he served six months in prison.

His most recent conviction is for violating a protective order in January 2017. He was sentenced to probation for that offense.

Rockingham man found with meth, pills

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Jimmy Lee Walker Jr., 45, with possessing methamphetamine, nine Suboxone strips and Xanex pills.

Walker was allegedly keeping the drugs with his moped, according to warrants for his arrest.

He is charged with one felony count each of possessing methamphetamine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule III controlled substance; and maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling a controlled substance. He is additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Walker was placed under a $10,000 secure bond at the Richmond County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Walker has a long history of convictions for a variety of charges.

His first period of incarceration began in June 2004 when he served a year in prison for one felony count each of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining any place for a controlled substance and breaking and entering a vehicle, as well as two misdemeanor counts of driving with a revoked license and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, DWI and speeding, according to state records.

He served two months in prison in 2008 for a misdemeanor count of maintaining a place for a controlled substance. Records show he then served 11 months in prison beginning in June 2010 for convictions on one felony count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, as well as two counts of misdemeanor larceny and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Most recently he served a year and four months in prison for a June 2016 conviction of one felony count of speeding to elude arrest. Walker has been convicted of several other charges for which the only sentence was probation, state records show.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

