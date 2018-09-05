Violence leads to two arrests

Myer Myer Diaz Diaz

HAMLET — Police last week arrested two men suspected of being involved in separate violent altercations.

Officers responded to a call of a subject with a gun on McDonald Avenue and encountered Carter John Myer, 48, of Amanda Lane in Rockingham sitting on the front steps, according to an arrest report. The officers say they drew their weapons on Myer, arrested him and began searching him, at which point Myer directed them to a .38 caliber revolver on the ground near where he had been sitting.

The shooting victim told police she was inside when she heard Myer’s car screech up to her house, reports show. She told police he went to the back door, threatening to break it down before making good on the threat and kicking it in. The woman said Myer immediately pointed the .38 at her head and threatened to kill her and her son, police reports show.

Another man in the home was able to calm Myer and get him to leave, the arrest report states.

Myer told police he had gone to the residence with a gun to speak to another individual who had pulled a gun on him six months ago, and that he didn’t kick in the back door or threaten anyone.

Myer is charged with one felony count of breaking and entering to terrorize or injure and one misdemeanor charge each of assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.

He was placed under a $15,000 secured bond and is to appear in court Thursday.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Myer has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

In an unrelated case, Hamlet police arrested Santiago Vazquez Diaz, 23, of Austin Street, Hamlet, following a report of domestic violence.

Diaz is charged with one felony count each of assault by strangulation and kidnapping, as well as one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment. Court records show that he has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female, rather than the false-imprisonment charge.

Court records also show that Diaz has two pending misdemeanor charges of assault on a child younger than 12 and one misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Diaz has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

