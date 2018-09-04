Students honored for aiding classmate in distress

HAMLET — High school principal Jim Butler recognized at Tuesday’s School Board meeting four students and a teacher he said helped a disoriented student, rushing to his aid as “a well-trained machine.”

The students were working with members of the East Rockingham Fire Department on what to do in case of an emergency.

“We don’t have enough opportunities to talk about all the great things going on at school, especially at Richmond Senior High School,” Butler said. “There was a situation (Thursday) where a student was down, and another student called 911 because he thought he wasn’t breathing.”

Butler said he rushed up the hill to where the fire-safety class were meeting and saw a stirring sight.

“The one with the stethoscope in his ear and barking commands was a student,” he said. “These four young men were in action, and they were assisting a student that was in dire need at that point.”

Butler said he was proud of the work the students, teacher Vic McCaskill, the fire department and Emergency Medical Services personnel performed together. Because of their actions, he said, the student is fine and returned back to school Tuesday.

“The students were calm and poised and had a scary situation under control,” he said. “I was very impressed and pleased with our Raiders.”

Board President Wiley Mabe, Superintendent Cindy Goodman and those involved in the rescue then posed for obligatory photos.

After proud parents had token all the photos they wanted of the boys, the schools’ public information officer Briana Goins delivered more good news.

The Stuff the Bus event in August collected 32,500 items, she said. School personnel were able to deliver three boxes of supplies such as notebooks, pencils and paper to guidance counselors at each school in the district.

“It was almost like Christmas at the central office,” Goodman said. “Not a day during summer did I not see someone coming out to bring supplies.”

Board members also approved a partnership with Sandhills Alternative Academy, under which the academy will initiate a mental health services program at Rockingham Middle School. Director of Student Services Wendy Jordan said the program would develop a plan to assess and address the mental health needs of students through universal prevention, early intervention and referrals, as well as treatment and re-entry.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

