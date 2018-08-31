Son held in theft, stabbing of father

Grant Grant Peek Peek

ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a couple on charges of felony breaking and entering, and assault with a deadly weapon.

A man called law enforcement claiming that he had been assaulted by his son, Dylan Conrad Peek, 25, of Marston, according to a search warrant. By the father’s account, he had gone to sleep with his doors locked and was awakened by Peek and his girlfriend, Amber Nicole Grant, 20, of Hamlet standing in his bedroom.

The father told deputies that Peek accused him of stealing copper wire from him — wire used in the production of methamphetamine — and began to beat him with a closed fist.

The warrant continues to describe the scuffle, during which the father was forced to defend himself from his son with the help of a baseball bat and Peek allegedly cut his father with a knife on his father’s lower left leg. When Peek left, the father alleged, his son stole $11 from his father’s wallet, along with his cell phone.

The father told deputies that Peek stole the copper wire from Tri-Cook Electrical Contractors in Rockingham and, along with another individual, took the wire to the father’s home in Hamlet, offering him money if he helped strip the copper from the wire.

When searching Peek’s Peggy Mill Road home, law enforcement discovered a torch lighter, a glass pipe for smoking crack or meth, a rubber tube with a broken glass pipe attached, and a pill bottle containing four red tablets and two white tablets of an unknown substance, court documents show.

Peek is charged with one felony count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, as well as one misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon. Grant is charged with one felony count of breaking and entering to terrorize or injure.

Peek also has the following pending charges: one felony count each of breaking and entering a motor vehicle; larceny of a firearm; breaking and entering; larceny after breaking and entering; possession of stolen goods; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine; as well as three felony probation violations. He also has a pending misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peek is being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond, and Grant is being held under a $10,000 secured bond. Both are to appear in court Sept. 17.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Peek has served seven months in prison for an April 2014 conviction on four felony counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and one misdemeanor count of driving with a revoked license.

He was convicted of three more felonies in December 2015 and a misdemeanor in December 2010, but received probation for those offenses, state records show.

State records show no prior convictions for Grant.

Grant https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_AMBER-NICOLE-GRANT.jpg Grant Peek https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DYLAN-CONRAD-PEEK.jpg Peek

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]