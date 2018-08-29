Three charged with theft, fraud

ROCKINGHAM — Police have charged two Belk employees with stealing from their employer and an Ellerbe with attempting to defraud Summit Church.

Ashley Woodard, 29, of Hamlet allegedly stole clothing on three occasions and jewelry on one occasion from the Rockingham Belk while employed by the store, warrants for her arrest show. The alleged first offence occurred June 23 and the second and third, on July 14 and 15, warrants show.

Crystal Hailey, 44, of Wadesboro, also a Belk employee, allegedly stole clothing and jewelry on June 23, according to warrants for her arrest.

The warrants do not specify the value of the items taken. The Hamlet Police Department served warrants for Woodard on Aug. 22 and for Hailey on Aug. 23. Woodard is charged with three felony counts of larceny by an employee and Hailey, with one felony count of larceny by an employee.

Woodard was given a $5,000 unsecured bond. Hailey received no bond but signed a written promise to appear in court. Both are scheduled to appear in court Sept. 13.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that neither woman has any prior convictions in North Carolina.

In the case involving Summit Church, Adrian Dale Robson, 24, of Ellerbe is accused of submitting a fraudulent receipt to Summit Church in an attempt to receive a $435.98 refund, warrants for his arrest show. The incident occurred in August 2017, but Rockingham police arrested Robson last week.

It is unclear why it took police more than a year to issue warrants. What Robson allegedly obtained by fraud was not listed on the warrant.

An attempt to reach a representative of Summit Church went unanswered Tuesday.

Robson is charged with one felony count of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was not issued a bond but signed a written promise to appear in court Sept. 13.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Robson has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

