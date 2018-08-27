Brewton-Cox relatives sought for reunion

ELLERBE — Those related by blood or marriage to the Brewton, Cox, Grose, Meachum and Holloway families are invited to an extended-family reunion Sunday, Sept. 2.

Organizer for the event is Sandy Burison of Virginia Beach, Virginia, a Brewton-Cox descendant. Along with her daughter Jessica, Burison has extended an invitation to “curious cousins” who are descendants of the original Brewton and Cox clans.

Many of the original family members have aged and died over 80 years of reunions, Burison said, but she and others wish to keep the reunions alive.

“We’re just trying to herd them all together to see how many in-laws and outlaws we’ve got,” she said Friday.

The Burisons, mother and daughter, plan to camp out on the “old home place,” which consists of “a tree and a field,” but the reunion will be at the Mount Pleasant Community Building, 882 Grassy Island Road, outside Ellerbe.

Lunch will be noon to 1 p.m. Attendees are asked to provide covered dishes. Swimming in the creek will follow, as will games and conversation. A bonfire will be lit at 6 p.m., so lawn chairs are recommended.

Those requiring further information may call Burison at 757-642-2987.