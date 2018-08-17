The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 4:30 p.m. the day before publication. To list your event, email Christine S. Carroll at [email protected], call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

Aug. 18

“SMOKE AT THE ROCK,” 1 p.m., Rockingham Dragway, 2153 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham. Family barbecue cook-offs, corn hole tournament, bluegrass music featuring Cumberland County Line. Barbecue sampling, 2-4 p.m. Corn hole tournament free with admission. Registration with a blind draw for teams, 1 p.m. Competition, 2:30 p.m. Tournament, cook-off results announced at 5 p.m. For information, call 910-582-3400.

Aug. 21

BLOOD DRIVE, noon to 5 p.m., 711 Chesterfield Highway, Cheraw, South Carolina. To schedule a donation time, call Arielle Williams, 843-287-8183, or visit www.redcrossblood.org and type in the sponsor code “McLeod.”

Aug. 16

BACK-TO-SCHOOL EVENT, 6-8 p.m., Ashley Chapel Community Center, 297 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. Book bags and school supplies will be given away, along with hot dogs and drinks.

“TRENDS IN MARIJUANA AND OPIOID USE” WORKSHOP, noon to 1:30 p.m., fellowship hall, First United Methodist Church, 410 E. Washington St. Speakers, staff members with Alianza–Center for Prevention Services, Charlotte. Lunch and materials provided free. For information or to register, call Suzanne Maness, 910- 627-1769 or 877-211-5995, or email at [email protected] Registration deadline, Aug. 20.

Aug. 24

GOSPEL SINGING, 7 p.m., Mount Calvary Rock of Ages Church, 464 County Home Road, Rockingham. Featuring Donna and Charlie Tyler, Stan and Linda Jacobs, Jackson’s Junction, the Harvey Family Trio. Free. Refreshments afterward.

Aug. 25

BACK-TO-SCHOOL PRAYER WALK, 9 a.m., Church of God of Prophecy, 139 Flowers St., Rockingham.

COMMUNITY SAFE CELEBRATION, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dobbins Heights Park, 224 Earle Franklin Blvd., Dobbins Heights. Family-oriented event sponsored by N.C. Alcohol & Drug Services, Citizens of Richmond for Responsible Living.

Aug. 27

HAMLET MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 7:30 p.m. meeting.

Sept. 1

COUNTRY BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., Spring Hill Wesleyan Church, Spring Hill Church Road, off N.C. 38, Hamlet. Money raised will go to mission projects.

Sept. 10

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB, 7 p.m., East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham.

Sept. 13

HAMLET MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet. Dinner at 6:15 p.m.; meeting at 7.

Sept. 27

HAMLET MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4

“CHARTING THE COURSE TO BETTER AGING”/aging conference, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southeastern Agricultural Center, 1027 U.S. 74 E., Lumberton. Educational offerings for health-care professionals, caregivers for older adults. CEUs available for professionals. Sponsors, Lumber River Area Agency on Aging, Southern Regional Area Health Education Center. For information, call Rachell Hodnett, 910-618-5533, or Sheree Hayes, 910-678-7246.

Oct. 20

ALZHEIMER’S WALK/fundraiser, 10 a.m. to noon, Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, Hamlet. To register to walk, visit www.richmondnc.com/245/Aging-Services.

Oct. 27

SEABOARD FESTIVAL, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Hamlet. Crafters, vendors, food, children’s activities, bands, car show, Conductor’s Call contest, 5K race. For more information, visit www.seaboardfestival.website.

Nov. 3

“SCIENCE WITH A TWIST,” Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham fundraiser, 7-10 p.m., science fun for adults plus drinks, hors d’oeuvres. For information, tickets, contact Katie at [email protected]