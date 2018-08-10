Prosecutors seek death for former Raider

The prosecution in the case against a Rockingham man accused of murdering the mother of his unborn child has announced they will seek the death penalty. Brian Lovon Little, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child. On the night of April 8, police found the body of 18-year-old Aiyonna Clarice Barrett in her vehicle on the side of a dirt road near South Gains Street in Southern Pines. Police said she had sustained one gunshot wound to the head, which was fatal. The Southern Pines Police Department said at a new conference in April that Barrett was “pregnant with a full-term unborn child who was additionally deceased.” Barrett, of Sanford, recently had transferred from Richmond Senior High School and was a senior at Southern Lee High School, according to WRAL-TV. Little graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 2017, and played defensive back for the Raiders football team in 2016. Police said they found sufficient evidence to suggest that Little was the father of the baby. He was arrested April 12.

