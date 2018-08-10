Stuff the Bus spends its 10th anniversary at Walmart

The Richmond County community did its part Thursday to help children in need get school supplies during the 10th annual Stuff the Bus drive. Using money from sponsors and individual donors, Beta Club members bought mountains of items from Walmart, to be distributed to students at all Richmond County schools who have been identified by guidance counselors and the Department of Social Services as being in the most need. The supplies also will be given to teachers upon request. This year, the supply drive had 37 sponsors, the most in its history and 10 more than the previous year, according to Briana Goins, public information officer for Richmond County Schools. Goins said the drive raised thousands of dollars, but that a final count of supplies purchased wouldn’t be available until next week. Walmart ran out of stock on a few items, she said, but was ordering more.

