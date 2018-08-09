MAUDE HUGHLEEN GREENE

ELLERBE — Maude Hughleen Greene, 84, of Ellerbe died Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Hospice Haven.

Greene was born Aug. 29, 1933, in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Hugh Pate and Pearl Davis Greene.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Hugh Pate Greene Jr.; close relative Grover F. “Bud” Allred; one nephew; and one great-nephew.

Surviving are her sisters, Mary Louise Clark, Thelma Grace “Peggy” Mabe (Johnny), Nancy Davis Greene, Gloria Atkins Robinson (James); a brother, Braxton Greene (Hazel); 11 nieces and nephews; and 50 great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Ellerbe. Burial will follow in Ellerbe Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Carter Funeral Home, 143 E. Church St., Ellerbe, and other times at the home of Braxton and Hazel Greene.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 N. U.S. 1, Rockingham, N.C. 28379

