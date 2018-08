CARRIE QUICK

ROCKINGHAM — The Rev. Carrie Quick, 88,of 191 Ledbetter Road, Rockingham, died Saturday, July 14, 2018, at home.

Public viewing will 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at McNeill Funeral Home, 1101 Rockingham Road, Rockingham.

The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at New Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church, Hamlet.

