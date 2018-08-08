Waltrip Blvd marker on the move

A construction worker lifts a concrete slab marking an entrance to the Rockingham Speedway’s parking area as “Darrell Waltrip Blvd,” after the legendary NASCAR driver on Tuesday. The area was named in honor of Waltrip’s wins and contributions to the track over the years but had to be removed as the county begins a project to expand the stretch of U.S. 1 next to the track. A construction worker lifts a concrete slab marking an entrance to the Rockingham Speedway’s parking area as “Darrell Waltrip Blvd,” after the legendary NASCAR driver on Tuesday. The area was named in honor of Waltrip’s wins and contributions to the track over the years but had to be removed as the county begins a project to expand the stretch of U.S. 1 next to the track.

A construction worker lifts a concrete slab marking an entrance to the Rockingham Speedway’s parking area as “Darrell Waltrip Blvd,” after the legendary NASCAR driver on Tuesday. The area was named in honor of Waltrip’s wins and contributions to the track over the years but had to be removed as the county begins a project to expand the stretch of U.S. 1 next to the track.