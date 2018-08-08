RCC to take on fight against illiteracy

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Community College President Dale McInnis told to the Board of Commissioners Tuesday that the college plans to begin a two-year initiative to improve negative trends in literacy in the county.

According to reports from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, 20 percent of the population of Richmond and Scotland counties over the age of 25 do not have a high school education and/or lack basic literacy skills.

The initiative will enlist support from NCWorks, local Literacy Councils, Department of Social Services and the schools to “bring recognition and awareness to the serious issue we’re facing with folks not having a high school diploma or the equivalent and the limitations that puts on their life and their family’s lives,” McInnis said Tuesday.

“We want to turn that number around, we want to increase the number of folks that are able to have the skills to go forward and create new jobs,” he continued.

Director of Adult Education John Kester brought the idea for the initiative to the RCC Board of Trustees Tuesday morning.

“Richmond Community College provides adult education classes at dozens of locations in Richmond and Scotland counties throughout the year,” Kester said, noting that currently 37 classes are being offered. “Through this community-wide campaign, we will work closer with our current partners and develop additional partnerships that will broaden our reach and impact. In doing so, we want to improve the literacy in our community while preparing people for employment that allows them to make a family-sustaining wage.”

McInnis said the college will release more details as they move forward with the program.

Gavin Stone Staff writer

Gavin Stone can be reached at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Gavin Stone can be reached at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]