Firefighters keep drivers away from gas leak

The Rockingham Fire Department evacuated a block in downtown Rockingham on Tuesday morning, after a car clipped a meter on the Dave’s Welding building, spewing gaseous fumes for more than an hour. Dave’s Welding and Serrano’s Tires are the only occupied buildings on the block. Fire Chief Harold Isler said firefighters evacuated only the side of the road the two businesses were on because the wind kept the gas in that area. “It’s dangerous until we shut it off,” Isler said. No one was injured, he said.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_gasleak.jpg