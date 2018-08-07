At long last, county OKs bid for Old Cheraw waterline

The Richmond County Commission approved bids for a project more than 20 years in the making Tuesday night. The Old Cheraw Waterline Construction project has been on the agenda since before many on the board held their current positions, and has been delayed and delayed because of a lack of financing — but the county finally has the money needed for the job. “It’s huge to see this project come to fruition,” County Manager Bryan Land said. “These people have been patient,” he said of customers along the proposed line.