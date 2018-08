Wendal Wandell, Wordsmith of Wonder, sang to a room full of young children gathered at the Leath Memorial Library on Tuesday, then displayed a number of magic tricks so they could feel how sound works. The Wordsmith, whose name is T.J. Shimeld on his day off, guided the children from Mount Olive Christian Childcare through a series of stories that blended magic, music and puppets but led back to the library, where they can find those mysterious worlds through books, as he did.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_magic3.jpg