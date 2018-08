A piece of Rockingham’s racing heritage became a casualty of daily commuters Monday. The Rockingham Speedway sign, which was encased in a brick stand and has been a fixture on the way to Hoffman and on to Moore County for decades, found itself in the way of the planned U.S. 1 widening project. Monday morning, Riley Puckett, operations manager for the speedway, took a backhoe to the sign, apparently requiring only one good push. “I caught it about halfway up and it fell right over,” Puckett said.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_speedwaysign.jpg