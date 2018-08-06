Back to School Block Party hands out 150 bags full of supplies

Smiling, well-fed young faces clamored up to the stage at Dobbins Heights Community Park on Saturday, not to meet an athlete or a musician but to get ready for school. New pastor for New Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church in Dobbins Heights, Pastor David Gadsden and his wife, June, threw a Back to School Block Party that invited residents out for food, music, summer fun and free book bags filled with basic school supplies. One hundred fifty book bags were given away Saturday, and more will be given away at New Bethel by request, June Gadsden said.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_block1.jpg