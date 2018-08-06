Police follow Facebook tips to arrest shooting suspect

Rockingham Police followed tips from Facebook users to arrest an Ellerbe man they think was involved in a shooting on John F. Kennedy Drive last month. Antuan Latice Zeigler, 17, shot one victim on July 30 and fled in a vehicle, Lt. George Gillenwater said Monday. On July 31, the Rockingham Police Department posted on Facebook a request for information about the shooter, Gillenwater said, and received several tips from social-media users. With the help of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, officers found and arrested Zeigler on Sunday, at a residence on Sandhill Road.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_ziegler.jpg