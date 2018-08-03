Sheriff’s Office frees one suspect in strong-arm robbery

One suspect has been cleared of charges connected to the strong-arm robbery of a man at a Cashpoint earlier this month. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office determined that Sarah Kay Hunt of Hoffman — who was charged with common-law robbery, attempted kidnapping and assault inflicting serious injury — in fact had no role in the robbery, Detective David Wall said Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office dropped Hunt’s charges Monday, citing a lack of evidence. On July 25, deputies charged Melissa Kaye Field, 29, of Hamlet with the crimes they originally had attributed to Hunt, who was in the car with Field and her alleged accomplice but apparently took no part in the crime. Field and David Michael Heaton, 40, also of Hamlet, allegedly tried to rob Josh Warden on July 20 as he withdrew $180 from a Cashpoint outside an IGA on Airport Road.