Rockingham Police charge 2 with cocaine violations

Police have made two cocaine arrests in recent days, one following an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine and one after a traffic stop. The Rockingham Police Department’s SWAT team breached the South Grove Avenue home of Tyrone Lamont Covington on Monday morning and took him into custody without incident, according to Lt. George Gillenwater. Covington, 30, sold a total of 4 grams of crack cocaine on multiple occasions between July 17 and July 23, Gillenwater said. And on Thursday, RPD officers pulled over Tre Davanta Ellerbe of North Grove Avenue, who was on federal probation at the time, and found him in possession of cocaine, Rockingham Police report.