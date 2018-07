Rockingham City Council on Monday approved a resolution that green-lights an application for financing of the new satellite campus of Richmond Community College coming to downtown. As a result of Monday’s unanimous vote, the council will apply for a $7,751,000 loan from the state’s Local Government Commission to pay for the acquisition, construction and equipping of the new campus, according to the resolution. The amount is preliminary; the final value of the loan will be determined later.

