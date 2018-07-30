Traffic will be stop and go at U.S. 1, N.C. 177

Road construction may slow traffic on U.S. 1 near the Rockingham Speedway as early as Tuesday, as crews begin widening the highway. The project follows the completion in June of water-line relocation along the same stretch to make room for a broader highway. Workers moved 17,000 linear feet of 10-inch water line back 25 feet and customers — expected to include 10 residences and as many as 12 chicken houses when the project began — all have tapped on, County Manager Bryan Land said Friday. Jim Dietrich, resident engineer for NCDOT Division 8, said the first delays would come Tuesday when the contractor began clearing trees near where U.S. 1 splits with N.C. 177. That clearing will come before grading the ground for future lanes. Workers may fully close one lane of the three-lane section of road for a period, Dietrich said. How long that will be depends on how long it takes to clear the trees.

